Our decision on Kano light rail project irreversible – Govt

Kano state government has said there is no going back on its intention to access loan for the construction of Light Rail Transit Project in metropolitan Kano, a project conceived after due consultations with major stakeholders in the state.

According to the state government, “the light rail project, apart from other benefits, is designed to expand commercial activities and ease transportation of agricultural goods and services across the state for the benefit of the good people of our dear state.”

A press statement made available to Blueprint Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a swift reaction to a statement by the Kwankwasiyya Movement on the project, said no amount of criticism will deter the government from carrying out laudable projects that aim at transforming Kano to a mega city.

He pointed out that since the foreign loan has already been approved by the China Export-Import Bank, government would go ahead with the projects and the state lawmakers have recommended the contractor Messrs CR18G-CRCEGJV to commence with Lot I which starts from Dawanau Grains Market, Bata, being Phase I of the project and to be completed within 20 months.

The commissioner stated that all the due processes were being followed, which include getting approval from the state House of Assembly and clearance from the relevant federal agencies and the National Assembly.

He further explained that the Kwankwasiyya position on the project is not in any way surprising, considering that the movement never appreciates anything no matter how well thought out by the APC administration in Kano.

According to him, the Kwankwassiyya Movement, which has been overawed by the uncommon achievements of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration in all facets of development, and particularly, the initiation and execution of mega projects, is now afraid of its shadows.

Garba stressed that no amount of blackmail will stand as stumbling block for the APC government to initiate people-oriented policies and programmes in the overall interest of the state.