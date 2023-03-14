Our deplorable education sector

Education is a purposeful activity directed at achieving certain aims, such as transmitting knowledge or fostering skills and character traits. These aims may include the development of understanding, rationality, and kindness.

Education is the action or process of educating or of being educated; it is also a stage of such a process. How to use education in a sentence. Education has been defined by many educationists, philosophers and authors. It is a word we hear very familiar in the process of training and developing the knowledge, skill, mind, character, etc, especially by formal schooling and teaching.

Education is the coordinated turn of events and gear of all the powers of people, good, educated and physical for their individual and social uses.

Education is the socially organised and regulated process of continuous transformation of society. It is a state of mind. It’s a way of thinking. It’s an attitude. On an individual level, education is the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge and skills.

Unfortunate, despite its importance to human existence, no sector that has been brutally butchered and bastardised like the education sector in Nigeria. At all levels – primary, secondary and tertiary education – the damage done to the system and those managing it is quite monumental.

Politicians have done more damage to the education sector than one can imagine. From policies, funding to appointment, discipline, and infrastructure the sector has been badly manhandled. However, there may be some favourable comments in infrastructure because of contract gains the politician attracts from contracts.

The problem with the politician is that he does what he thinks is right for him at the time unmindful of what is the priority of the system. He prefers to do things that can be seen not what can be felt regardless of what is most preferable.

He may build classrooms or more schools and decide at the same time to sack teachers. Or he may decide to freely feed the pupils and refuse to pay teachers’ salaries.

He may purchase computers and send to rural schools, purchase expensive laboratory equipment, books and sack security guards to secure the materials.

He distributes sports materials freely and refuses to buy chalk and registers for the teachers to work with.

Politicians always look at what they are personally going to gain in political rhetorics and not what value and quality to add to the system.

I will not be wrong if I say we are far better then when they met us 10 years back, at least, in the education sector.

Perhaps, all hope is not lost after these trying periods of our development we shall raise our heads and thump our chest one day in the comity of nations.

Jamilu Bello Dogarawa,

Dutse, Jigawa state [email protected]

