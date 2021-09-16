Our ED’s name not on UAE list of terror financiers – 9mobile

Following a report from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that one ‘Abdulrrahman Ado Musa’ was part of terrorism sponsors from Nigeria; 9mobile has exonerated its executive director from the allegation.

Musa’s name was mentioned alongside Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad as Nigerian terror financiers identified by UAE.

The name strikes a resemblance with 9mobile’s executive director of regulatory and corporate affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, but the teleco claimed that it’s “purely coincidental”.

In a statement by 9mobile to douse the speculation, the telecom firm said it was a case of mistaken identity, and that its executive directive was not involved in the criminal act.

“The Management of 9mobile wishes to inform the general public that its Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado is not the same as ‘Abdulrrahman’ Ado ‘Musa’ purportedly designated along with others by the United Arab Emirates as terror financiers.” 9mobile said.

The Nigerian network provider added, “Some Nigerians were included on the list said to have been ratified by the Emirate Federal Capital. One of the names on the list and that the media has latched on is Abdurrahaman Ado Musa.