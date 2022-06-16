Our Green Smart Hospital’ll enhance maternal, child health in Nigeria – NOWA president

The National President of Navy Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Hajia Nana-Aisha Gambo, has said its 200-bed Green Smart Hospital will enhance maternal and child health in Nigeria.

She stated this Wednesday in her keynote address at a dinner held in Abuja to raise funds for the project

She said: “This project is timely and indeed an intervention to enhance maternal and child health in our society in fulfillment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal – 3. The proposed smart Hospital will leverage virtual telehealth options between patients and health care practitioners.

“It will also provide an opportunity to engage local and international health care practitioners remotely as well as cater for long-distant individuals and their families.”

The NOWA president lamented that Nigeria is bleeding and many citizens are dying in situations that can be avoided.

She however, reiterated the commitment of NOWA to the health of women and children.

”It has become imperative to embark on such a project as a way of direct intervention in accessing medical services to NOWA family, women and children in the FCT and the country at large.

”`We have defrayed medical bills for women and children. Regrettably, these efforts are yet to yield the required positive impact when compared to recent United Nations Children Fund statistics on global women and children’s mortality rate.

“Presently, NOWA has also contributed to socio-economic life and well-being of Nigerians by providing quality education, vocational training, charitable activities and economic empowerment programmes for women, orphans and youths among others.

“To put the record straight, the recent report by the United Nations Children Fund paints a grim picture of women and children’s health care around the world, Nigeria inclusive.

“The report reveals that approximately 40 million Nigerian women of childbearing age suffer a high level of health issues during childbirth.

“Although, Nigeria represents 2.4 per cent of world population, it contributes 10 per cent to global deaths for pregnant mothers, representing a maternal mortality rate of 576 deaths per 100,000 live births.“

Also speaking, First Lady Aisha Buhari commended the association for the initiative, adding that the project when completed would be very beneficial to Nigerians.

Aisha, who was represented the former president of Nigerian Army Officers Wife Association, Hajia Hadiza Danbazau, said that the statistics on health care needs particularly as it relates to women and children has called for urgent intervention

