Our intervention in economy to enhance monetary policy actions, others – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said the intervention of the apex bank in the real economy is to enhance the transmission mechanism of monetary policy actions, as well as facilitate the development of financial markets through the creation of easy access to credit for investment and production.

According to him, the bank has been intervening in the critical sectors of the economy with the view to place the economy on the right pedestal for growth and development.

This was made known by Emefiele at a recent function in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Emefiele, who delivered a paper on the topic, ‘The Role of Central Banks in Managing Economic Downturns’, said the idea behind the bank’s interventions in the real economy was to indirectly influence cost of production for firms and affect prices positively by improving the flow of credit.

He also said that due to the limited fiscal space as a result of the significant drop in government revenue, the CBN had to intervene with development finance tools and some monetary policy innovations to aid recovery without jeopardising price stability.

“Many central banks in advanced, emerging and developing economies during the recent COVID-19 pandemic supported their fiscal authorities. The aim is to aid recovery of their economies following the significant decline in global growth occasioned by the pandemic.

“These central banks, particularly in developing countries, intervene in the real economy to enhance the transmission mechanism of monetary policy actions. As well as facilitate development of financial markets through the creation of easy access to credit for investment and production.

“It is thus undeniable that development finance interventions are frequently an integral part of the recovery strategy in most countries.’’

The CBN governor expressed worry that the country’s manufacturing sector contributed less than 15% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and decried the continuous importation of many commodities that Nigeria had the capacity to produce and export.

He said, “To address this challenge, we have accepted the charge of President, Muhammadu Buhari for the country to produce what it eats and eat what it produces.

The CBN in conjunction with the federal government had introduced some intervention programmes in the wake of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic to mitigate the impact on businesses and households.

Many businesses and households including women and youths, have benefited from various CBN intervention programmes. Some of those intervention programmes include the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), Targeted Credit Facility, and Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS).