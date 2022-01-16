Yobe: Our investments in education yielding results – Buni

In its drive to revitalise basic education to provide a strong foundation to development of education of in the state, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Saturday, launched maiden education day.

Governor Buni said looking back at the state performance in the three years life of his administration, the state has reasons to celebrate the achievements recorded in the basic and secondary education sub-sector in the state.

He said: “I am particularly impressed with the usage of modern instruments and application of a combination of conventional and innovative techniques in teaching and learning processes which the Ministry under the good leadership of Commissioner of Basic education, Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss has invented in secondary schools across the State.

“I am excited that we can today proudly tell our stories of success on the account of hard work, focus and commitment of the state government following the declaration of State of Emergency by this administration.”

He revealed that the performance of yobe state students in national examinations is a positive indication to the state collective efforts to equip the future generations with the required prerequisites for self-actualization, good citizenship and a prosperous future for the state.

The governor further said it is only when the state has a well educated and equipped citizenry that it can explore and exploit its richly endowed human and natural resources.

“As we are all aware, the education sector was the most affected sector at the peak of the insurgency attacks and needs prompt and definite action for speedy recovery to facilitate socio-economic development of the state,” Buni said.

He started that his administration has demonstrated adequate political will to salvage the sector by convening the first ever education summit, constitution of a Technical Committee for Revitalization of Basic and Secondary Education, splitting of the defunct Ministry of Education into Ministry of Higher Education, and Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, training and retraining of teachers, introduction of improved school feeding programme and other administrative drives all geared towards moving education forward in the state among others.