Our loyalty, continuity hinges on fight against corruption – Abba Gida-Gida





The gubernatorial flag bearer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party(NNPP), in Kano, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that loyalty and continuity in the fight against graft would be his major cardinal thrust, if voted to power as the executive governor of Kano state.

Addressing tens of thousands of party supporters who converged on Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano at the affirmation of his candidacy Monday, Yusuf stated that as an off-shoot of the immediate past administration of Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, he would strive to forge ahead with the giant strides of his boss, adding that his loyalty to Kwankwaso would remain unshakeable throughout the tenure of his leadership.

In a press statement by his Spokesman, Malam Sanusi Bataure Dawakin-Tofa, the NNPP gubernatorial flag bearer posited that his administration was determined to reposition the state on its rightful stage through people oriented and inclusive government, where every stakeholder would be engaged in the critical policy formulation and implementation expressing optimism that the NNPP has gathered momentum not only in Kano but in Nigeria as a whole.

He said, I have no iota of doubt that when voted to power come the year 2023, in Sha Allah, the party would execute meaningful projects throughout the country. here in Kano we are determined to run the State through good governance with utmost attention given on accountability, transparency and responsiveness”.

“If given the mandate, we shall by the grace of God accord priority to education at all levels , Health care services, Agricultural transformation, Infrastructure Development, Security and job creation through employment and empowerment, Civil Service reform and the restoration of Local Government Service” he stressed.

“Distinguished delegates, fellow Kanawas, ladies and gentlemen, we will work tirelessly to restore the lost glory of Kano and dignify once again its image in the eyes of the world which has been rubbished by self-centered Government in the last seven years” he remarked..

“It shall also be continuity with the protection of lives and properties of all citizens and residents within the state not on financing thuggery, and drug abuse. above all, it shall be continuity with the entrenchment of true democratic values and not truncating democracy through the illegality of inconclusiveness,” he concluded.

