Our members won’t return to class until … – LAUTECH ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola chapter, on Friday declared that its members “will not return to class until directed by the national body.”

It, in a statement by the chairman and secretary of the union, Prof. Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin, dissociated itself from the memo issued by the institutions’ Registrar asking students to return to school on May 26.

It pointed out that academic staff were fully on strike in line with the directives of the national body of the union and “will not return to class until directed by the national body.”

It urged parents, guardians, students and the general public to note that its “members are not in position to conduct any academic activities.”

Emphasising that her members were fully on strike, ASUU asked parents to discountenance the memo and keep their children at home.

“The strike is not targeted at the vice-chancellor, the students or the university community, but focused on the struggle to reposition public funded universities in Nigeria which will benefit the children of the masses, the university community and the country.

“Our Union is in receipt of the memo from the University Registrar calling for resumption of academic activities for the First Semester of the 2021/2022 Academic Session on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Academic Staff Union of Universities LAUTECH branch wishes to dissociate itself from the said memo.

“This is against the principles of our Union and we wish to inform the general public that our branch is actively participating and also in full support of the on-going national struggle.”

