Our new exco committed to membership drive – Ojo 



The newly elected executives of Social Democratic Party (SDP) Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chapter has pledged to embark on mass mobilisation to expand the party frontiers with a view to ensuring electoral victory.

According to the new exco, the membership drive would be documented in a central database to reflect the history of members in the party.

Addressing the exco members at a stakeholders meeting on Sunday, the State Publicity Secretary and House of Representatives aspirant for AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, Hon Taiye Ojo, underscored the need to identify with the SDP Project, saying that sensitization is key to the project of mobilising the populace.

While discouraging members from embarking of social media sensitization alone, he noted that such sensitisation is not only to win election but to increase the strength of the party.

He said, “sensitisation is key but you cannot do that on social media only. You have to go there; we are not doing it to win election only but we are doing it for the party.”

Ojo who commended the National Chairman, Dr Olu Agunloye, newly elected state exco led by Mattew Ogbole, and the AMAC chairman Barrister Eric Ibe, expressed the confidence that the party the party is in good hands.

He stated that having lived in Abuja since 1986, he would work with the indigenes of FCT to win election in AMAC/Bwari.

While emphasising the need to publicise the SDP logo, the state party spokesman told the stakeholders that membership forms should be procured and distributed to would-be members.

He, however, condemned the persistent insecurity in the country expressing the fear that “the rot in the system is not what we should casually face. If we continue like this we may be lucky but our children will not be lucky.

“If insecurity continues, nobody is safe. What is happening now is similar to what happened in Afghanistan.”

He urged the APC-led government to fashion out ways to tackle insurgency in Nigeria.