Our present challenges ‘ll soon be over – Bala

September 30, 2021 Tope Sunday Politics 0




  

state Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed has urged Nigerians to continue making sacrifice so the country can remain on the path of greatness.

The governor made the call Thursday in a goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of its 61st independence anniversary in Bauchi.

He said: “The  61st Independence anniversary should be used to reflect  on the struggle and sacrifice of the founding fathers of this country.  As we reflect on the virtues of our heroes, we should use this auspicious occasion  to emulate them and ensure that their labour shall not be in vain.

“Sixty-One years ago, when the colonial masters were leaving, there was skepticism    on our ability to govern ourselves.   Today, we have shown to the world that we are   not only able to govern ourselves, but are able to understand our differences, respect each other’s values and unite ourselves towards developing our country despite our diverse cultures.

“Like many other countries, Nigeria has in the process of its growth experienced a lot of turbulence in the last 61 years.  We suffered serious setbacks in the political arena which seriously affected our political and economic growth.  The long period of   military involvement in the political spectrum of our country had seriously retarded the evolution of democracy and its inherent benefits.

“It is however, gladdening that today democracy has found its roots in the country.     The dividends of democracy are manifest and the citizens are happy.  We in Bauchi State have taken a multi-dimensional approach to all the developmental    projects which resulted in success all round, particularly in infrastructural development. 

“In line with the mandate given to us by the people, we are making efforts to provide the necessary infrastructure  needed for the  development of the State. To this end,  Government has been constructing  Rural and Urban roads network across  the State, amounting to  billions of Naira.  Some of these roads are on-going, while most of them  have been   completed and put to use. We have also executed several other projects in the areas of Education, Agriculture, Health, Housing and Water Supply.”

“As you are  aware, the North-East region of  which  Bauchi State  is part  has  for the last one decade faced with insurgency by Boko Haram.  Other  parts of the  country are also   facing  their share of  insecurity in the form of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. 

“As a  responsible and responsive Government, we have  taken measures in collaboration with  security agencies to protect the  lives and property of our people by swiftly addressing  any form of security challenge.  I want to  assure you  that security would continue to be  top on our priority so that the  relative peace being  enjoyed in the State is  sustained,” he  said.

Our present challenges ‘ll soon be over – Bala

By Tope Sunday

Abuja  

Bauchi state Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed has urged Nigerians to continue making sacrifice so the country can remain on the path of greatness.

The governor made the call Thursday in a goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of its 61st independence anniversary in Bauchi.

He said: “The  61st Independence anniversary should be used to reflect  on the struggle and sacrifice of the founding fathers of this country.  As we reflect on the virtues of our heroes, we should use this auspicious occasion  to emulate them and ensure that their labour shall not be in vain.

“Sixty-One years ago, when the colonial masters were leaving, there was skepticism    on our ability to govern ourselves.   Today, we have shown to the world that we are   not only able to govern ourselves, but are able to understand our differences, respect each other’s values and unite ourselves towards developing our country despite our diverse cultures.

“Like many other countries, Nigeria has in the process of its growth experienced a lot of turbulence in the last 61 years.  We suffered serious setbacks in the political arena which seriously affected our political and economic growth.  The long period of   military involvement in the political spectrum of our country had seriously retarded the evolution of democracy and its inherent benefits.

“It is however, gladdening that today democracy has found its roots in the country.     The dividends of democracy are manifest and the citizens are happy.  We in Bauchi State have taken a multi-dimensional approach to all the developmental    projects which resulted in success all round, particularly in infrastructural development. 

“In line with the mandate given to us by the people, we are making efforts to provide the necessary infrastructure  needed for the  development of the State. To this end,  Government has been constructing  Rural and Urban roads network across  the State, amounting to  billions of Naira.  Some of these roads are on-going, while most of them  have been   completed and put to use. We have also executed several other projects in the areas of Education, Agriculture, Health, Housing and Water Supply.”

“As you are  aware, the North-East region of  which  Bauchi State  is part  has  for the last one decade faced with insurgency by Boko Haram.  Other  parts of the  country are also   facing  their share of  insecurity in the form of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. 

“As a  responsible and responsive Government, we have  taken measures in collaboration with  security agencies to protect the  lives and property of our people by swiftly addressing  any form of security challenge.  I want to  assure you  that security would continue to be  top on our priority so that the  relative peace being  enjoyed in the State is  sustained,” he  said.

You searched: , , , ,