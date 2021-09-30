Our present challenges ‘ll soon be over – Bala

Bauchi state Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed has urged Nigerians to continue making sacrifice so the country can remain on the path of greatness.

The governor made the call Thursday in a goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of its 61st independence anniversary in Bauchi.

He said: “The 61st Independence anniversary should be used to reflect on the struggle and sacrifice of the founding fathers of this country. As we reflect on the virtues of our heroes, we should use this auspicious occasion to emulate them and ensure that their labour shall not be in vain.

“Sixty-One years ago, when the colonial masters were leaving, there was skepticism on our ability to govern ourselves. Today, we have shown to the world that we are not only able to govern ourselves, but are able to understand our differences, respect each other’s values and unite ourselves towards developing our country despite our diverse cultures.

“Like many other countries, Nigeria has in the process of its growth experienced a lot of turbulence in the last 61 years. We suffered serious setbacks in the political arena which seriously affected our political and economic growth. The long period of military involvement in the political spectrum of our country had seriously retarded the evolution of democracy and its inherent benefits.

“It is however, gladdening that today democracy has found its roots in the country. The dividends of democracy are manifest and the citizens are happy. We in Bauchi State have taken a multi-dimensional approach to all the developmental projects which resulted in success all round, particularly in infrastructural development.

“In line with the mandate given to us by the people, we are making efforts to provide the necessary infrastructure needed for the development of the State. To this end, Government has been constructing Rural and Urban roads network across the State, amounting to billions of Naira. Some of these roads are on-going, while most of them have been completed and put to use. We have also executed several other projects in the areas of Education, Agriculture, Health, Housing and Water Supply.”

“As you are aware, the North-East region of which Bauchi State is part has for the last one decade faced with insurgency by Boko Haram. Other parts of the country are also facing their share of insecurity in the form of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“As a responsible and responsive Government, we have taken measures in collaboration with security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people by swiftly addressing any form of security challenge. I want to assure you that security would continue to be top on our priority so that the relative peace being enjoyed in the State is sustained,” he said.

Our present challenges ‘ll soon be over – Bala

By Tope Sunday

Abuja

