Our recovery from Covid-19 pandemic has been sustainably good, encouraging – Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. (Dr.) Zainab S. Ahmed, stated that the last couple of years presented series of challenges to the entire nation and the globe at large but the good news is that “our recovery rate from the pandemic has been sustainably good and encouraging.”

She added that, things are now looking up for us and our economy is bouncing back to normal.

Dr Zainab stated this Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 2021 conference of the National Council on Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED) with the theme “Public Sector Finance Management in the New Normal (Post COVID -19)” holding from 15th -16th November, 2021 at Marriot Hotel, Lagos.

The minister disclosed that this year’s conference was carefully chosen to draw attention of managers and practitioners in public sector finance management to the challenges and opportunities posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy and to proffer ways forward, adding that, it also provides a veritable platform for stakeholders in the public and private sector financial management to brainstorm on issues relating to the impact, implications, challenges and opportunities created by the pandemic.

She also reiterated that the country has exited recession and in order to consolidate on this achievement, government is taking further proactive measures to develop policies aimed at improving the various sectors of our economy, adding that, the effort government created 6 years ago, have been instrumental in closing out the revenue gap created by the pandemic.

In his keynote address, the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olushola Sawole thanked the federal government for its implementation of various initiatives to boost the economy.

He said, “We need to think outside the box, indulge on job and wealth creation by walking the rope, compelling both those in the private and public sector to focus more on exploring ways to do more with less or little. Optimize spending by cutting down wastages and excesses, be creative, create avenues for revenue creation, expand innovations, avoid unnecessary spending and create a transparent ways and tendencies that will yield maximum value for every spending”.