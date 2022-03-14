Our staff brains behind our projects delivery nationwide – Fashola



The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, Monday, disclosed that professionals in his ministry were behind the successes of the various projects delivered across the country.

Fashola spoke in Abuja during the 2020 Recognition and Award Ceremony for the staff of the ministry where 37 staff were honoured in various categories of excellence the delivery on their mandate of public service.

He said the efficient service delivery as a demand from the public is made possible by the human resource of the ministry whose skill set is continually being sharpened to fit the contemporary challenge that arose as they work.

Fashola, who said the individuals in the workforce may not have been given their rightful place in the public service, noted that the Federal Civil Service developed programmes such as this to acknowledge their brilliant but silent roles in nation-building.

He noted that the performance management systems and rewards and recognition system was a good incentive to recognise effective works.

The minister said the ministry would not rest on its oars but would continue to deepen its good culture of improved service nationwide.

In her address, the Head of Service, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, commended the ministry for the tenacity of its staff despite the Covid 19 break, which slowed the global activities.

Yemi-Esan, who was represented by Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe said: “I am even more excited to note that despite the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in particular, some staff of the Ministry still displayed a high sense of duty and responsibility worthy of recognition.

“I wish to thank the Honourable Ministers and the Permanent Secretary for ensuring that this 2020 Recognition And Reward ceremony took place in spite of all the Challenges. It is always better to be late than never.”

Thirty persons (37) were recognized for their roles in ensuring service delivery as they performed their respective roles that projected the ministry’s mandate to Nigerians.

Among them are 24 persons who were in the management category.

The awardees reflected the various professional services represented in the ministry such as Highway, Transport, Legal Unit, Architectural, Information Communications Technology, Town planning and the Press and Public Relations Units and Urban and Regional Development, Material and Geotechnical and Quality Control etc.

A staff of the ministry, Mr. Henry David, who was recognised as best performing officer in the Press and Public Relations Unit, said: “I am extremely honoured to be receiving best staff award in the Press Department. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work, because I am very sure that every other nominee for this award was as capable if not more, of winning this award.And this award has further proved to me that hard work pays”.