Outages: 2 sub-stations vandalised, says AEDC, apologises to consumers

The Management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Friday, said two of its Abuja sub-stations had been vandalised, and that the development “is responsible for the outages in some parts of Abuja.”

The company in a statement issued by its Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Donald Etim, stated that it was working “optimally” to deploy the low power being allocated to it, and regretted that cases of vandalism around its Wuye and Utako sub-stations both in Abuja had slowed down the process.

While assuring that power would soon be restored in the affected areas, the company apologised to its consumers over the development.

The statement read in part, “While we are working to optimally deploy the low power AEDC is being allocated daily in recent days, please be informed that we are also experiencing cases of serious vandalism around our network specifically in our Wuye sub-station and Utako sub-stations, Abuja, causing outages in those areas and environs.

“For Wuye 2 Injection sub-station, areas affected are: NNPC Quarters, Cosgrove Estate, Reuben Okoye Street, Pius Ayim Street, Tambuwal Street, Shafa Filling station, Nation Wide Estate, DSS Quarters, Idris Gidado and its environs.

“And for B6 Injection Substation, areas affected are: Anthony Enahoro Street, National Assembly Commission, Ministry of Environment Annex, Aneio Hotel, KANEM Suites, Peace Park, Inuwa Wada Close, SO Williams Close, JMG Generators, Custom Quarters, Glory Estate, Dove Estate, Utako Market, IBM Haruna Street, TOS Benson Street, Alibro Plaza, Chisco Transport, and environs.

“Our engineers are currently at both sites working to restore normal supply, estimated to be in a matter of hours. We regret any inconveniences and appeal to customers for their understanding.”