Outburst: Annie makes u-turn, begs Tuface, family members, others

Actress Annie, and wife of Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2baba, has made u-turn over her solo action, which saw her flaring up against her husband and his family on the social media two months ago.

Making a complete turn from her belligerence, the Nollywood diva, practically threw herself at the feet of her husband, his family, hers and even her fans for the outburst, in the post which first appeared in her Instagram in September, and which she now says is unwarranted as the issues that led to them were unfounded.

Urging for forgiveness for the heartbreak her actions had caused everybody, she used the same medium to take everything back on her 37th birthday, Saturday, saying she was now ready to make peace.

She wrote: “I want to apologise to my husband, Inno. I am so sorry I threw you out there like I did (so unwise). That isn’t the kind of woman you married. I’m totally sorry for all the mental stress and heartbreak it caused you. So sorry I put both our families out there the way I did (I still be your smallie o).

“To my beautiful mothers, my amazing mother and my beautiful mother in- law, I am so sorry I let both of you down.

“No mother should go through the kind of pain that you both felt. I am really sorry (I’m still your baby). I am far from perfect, but I have decided to choose peace, and I want to do better, given the chance .

“To both my families- the Macaulays and the Idibias – I am sorry for all the pain and disrespect towards both families. Please forgive me. Una no fit throw way una pikin.

“It’s a brand new chapter for me and I would really love to start it on a clean slate. This year has been a lot; so much blessings and pain. My hands are shaking as I type this.

“I let a lot of people down: especially the people close to me. The last 10 weeks have been the worst of my entire life; yes, the worst since I was born. I have gone from being so angry to being so broken and back to anger, and then sadly – which I am ashamed to admit – suicidal!

“I have acted so badly in a way I am not proud of. I allowed my emotions cloud me. I allowed my emotions to lead me into making bad decisions. I allowed my anger and emotions to make me act on something that wasn’t true because I was kept in the dark.

“To all my 7.1m plus family out here. Thank you for still standing and supporting me and my brand.

“To all the brands that are working with us, thank you for still sticking with your Nkoyo; to the ones we are in talks with. I appreciate my big brother and friend @efeomorogbe. I am so sorry to my manager, @phadekemi. Thank you for your patience and for sticking by.”

