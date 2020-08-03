Outrage as pharmaceutical shop sells Hydroxychloroquine sulfate ₦50,000

A Twitter user identified as Raymond has sparked outrage on the social media after he shared a pack of Hydroxychloroquine sulfate and claimed it was sold for ₦50,000 in a Port Harcourt Pharmacy.

The drug became highly sort for after a Nigerian-trained US-based medical doctor Immanuel said she has used a combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax to treat over 350 Covid-19 patients and none died.

Blueprint reports that the doctor’s claim has been highly disputed but the demand for the drug has skyrocketed and this has made it expensive.

Already, Nigerians are reacting to the latest development.

