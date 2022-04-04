Outrage in Senate over train attack by terrorists

It was a session of outrage in the Senate on Tuesday last week over the Kaduna bound train attack by terrorists. TAIYE ODEWALE reports

The dastardly act

After two different attempts to attack the train in motion last year by terrorists or bandits with assault rifles, they upped the ante of their heinous crime with usage of explosives to bomb the rail track last week Monday in derailing the train for one on one attack on the passengers which going by official records, led to the death of nine passengers, 21 missing and several others injured.

The lamentation in the Senate

Being the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district under purview of which the attack fell, Senator Uba Sani by way of a matter of urgent national importance, drew the attention of the Senate to it.

Uba Sani who moved a motion for thorough debate on the tragic incident by senators and adoption of far reaching resolutions, submitted thus: “The latest attacks by these murderous elements took place in some communities in Giwa Local Government, namely Angwan Sarki Yahya, Tashar Shari, Bare-Bari, Tsaunin Natal, Dillalai, Durumi and Jatin Kanwa, all on Yakawada ward.

“Other places affected include Kaya community, Mai kyauro and Fatika. They killed 50 persons and kidnapped over 100 people. They also made strategic roads in Giwa local government no go areas.

“Not done with their devilish acts, they made an attempt to penetrate the Kaduna International Airport. Although the attack was foiled by vigilant security operatives, one person lost his life.

“When people were trying to come to grips with a week-long wanton destruction of lives and property, the terrorists struck again.

“Bandits also attacked a Kaduna bound train supposedly carrying over 970 passengers around Kateri – Rijana axis in Kaduna, just a few kilometers to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi local government area of the state.

“The train derailed after the first wave of attacks. Grenades and RPG were allegedly used and they rained bullets on all the coaches. Some passengers were killed, while many sustained injuries.

“There are reports that some of the passengers were abducted. The terrified passengers only breathed a sigh of relief when security agencies arrived and secured the train and the area. It’s been a reign of undiluted terror.

“It is disheartening that these enemies of the people are getting emboldened by the day. They are becoming more brazen. These blood cuddling vampires have no regard for human life. They have no place in a civilized society.”

Senators Suleiman Kwari (APC Kaduna North) and Danjumah La’ah (PDP Kaduna South), in their contributions, said heinous operations by terrorists in Kaduna State are no longer news as they happen on daily basis.

Senator Kwari in particular gave gory details of violence unleashed on passengers of the ill-fated train by terrorists.

According to him, those rescued by security agencies out of the 970 passengers trekked in the bush for two hours.

“The most pathetic from the story of those killed, was a young female doctor, Chinelo, who in the train, had her aged mother being taken to Kaduna for medical attention after weeks of battling with undisclosed ailments in Abuja.

“The female doctor as disclosed by eye witness accounts, pleaded with the bandits to have mercy on her and her mother but got her head shattered with bullets leaving the hapless old mother in trauma”, he lamented.

Senator Gabriel Suswam in his own lamentation, said leadership failure should be blamed for the ugly incidences on daily basis and that if required actions are not taking by relevant agencies, terroristsmay overrun the country as Talibans did in Afghanistan.

“Kaduna has become the new theatre of insecurity. The lingering activities of terrorists in the state makes it imperative for the appropriate authorities to take decisive action.

“Inability by the military to curtail growing incidents of terrorism or banditry in the country, is a clear failure of leadership”, he said.

Adding to the litany of lamentation, Senator Danjumah La’ah, said if the security situation in the country is not nipped in the bud, political leaders would become the main targets of terrorists.

“For those of us from Kaduna South, killings of innocent citizens have become daily occurrence, making the tragic train attack a no news, because hardly will any day ends, without lives not being lost within communities in Kaduna South to murderous operations of bandits or terrorists who seem to be many steps ahead of security agencies”, he lamented.

Senate’s Resolutions

Saddened by the submissions, the Senate, accordingly, in its resolutions, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare full scale war against terrorists, so as to fully secure all our national territory from them in whatever guise.

It urged the Army and the Air Force to carry out sustained bombardment of terrorist enclaves with a view to flushing them out and restoring peace and stability to our communities.

It further directed security agencies to always take steps to prevent the occurrence of similar incidence in the future.

It added that the military should, as a matter of urgency, monitor the construction and inhabitants of new shanty buildings around the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The red chamber urged the relevant agencies of government to step up their information gathering mechanism to, forestall these incessant attacks.

Any possible way out?

Aside debate and resolutions taken in the Senate, the House of Representatives, also cried out to authorities concerned to stem the tide of banditry and terrorism in the country.

But will the calls and resolutions, translate into restoration of peace and security in the troubled areas and by extension, in the country generally?

Time will definitely tell.