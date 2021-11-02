Ovbude takes over as Calabar Port manager, promises inclusive administration

The new Calabar Port Manager, Mr Nelson Ovbude, who took over from Mrs Marie Asein, has said his administration would strive to consolidate and add value to the successes the Port has recorded so far.

Ovbude said this during his maiden interactive meeting with critical stakeholders, organised by the Management of the Port at the Port Complex Calabar.

He charged stakeholders to look beyond the challenges facing the Port and think out ways of boosting operations and revenue earning potentials of the Port.

Commending the efforts of his predecessor, Mrs Assein, Ovbude said, “My appointment is all about service and all that I need from Stakeholders is your cooperation as I am willing to collaborate with you, so that together we can take Calabar Port to the next level.

“Calabar Port must work to the fullness of its potential, as there is no challenge that is insurmountable. Once you have the will, there will surely be a way to get things done.”

He said that Calabar Port had many potentials and that it was only by thinking outside the box that those potentials could be brought to light.

The port manager said his doors were opened and enjoined all and sundry to always feel free to come and join hands with him to move the Port to the desired level.

“My door would always remain open to anyone of you with viable ideas or initiatives that will make the Port to thrive,” Ovbude said.

Speaking, the former port manager, Asein described Ovbude as a well-known friend and colleague, who was quite grounded in port operations.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he has the capacity to consolidate on the gains we have made so far in Calabar Port and also take it to the next level, ” she said.

Prior to his appointment, the new Calabar Port Manager was the pioneer Traffic Manager in charge of Dangote Jetty, Ibeju, Lekki in Lagos state.