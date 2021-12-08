Over 100 deaf women receive COVID-19 vaccine jab – Beyioku-Alase

Over 100 women with hearing impairment has agreed to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the founder and CEO of the Deaf Women Aloud Initiative (DWAI), Hellen Beyioku-Alase, has said.

She stated this Tuesday during the vaccination exercise which held at the Trauma Center, National Hospital in Abuja.

Beyioku-Alase noted that “Health is wealth” regretting however that access to healthcare has remained a major challenge for the deaf due to communication barrier and attitude of health workers in the country.

She said as part of activities to mark the international week for the deaf, DWAI decided to organise a seminar for deaf women where issues and myths around the CCOVID-19 vaccination were discussed and health workers made available for them to take the jab.

She said: “Vaccination is ongoing and the deaf don’t know about it so we decided to do outreach so they can be vaccinated. We also did HIV tests, BP etc because they lack health information which make lots of them die in silence.

“We have close to one hundred women here and some who are not here presently have shown interest in taking the vaccine. Our goal is to leave no one behind. So, we planned to break this barrier and we informed women from the six area councils in Abuja to meet up and access the vaccine and we are happy they are here today,” she said.

