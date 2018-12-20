Over 1,000 militants surrender in Cross River

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has granted amnesty to over 1,000 members of the Bakassi Strike Force (BSF) who have been operating at the creeks of Bakassi and Akpabuyo local government areas of the state.

The group, led by its leader, Benjamin Ene, popularly called `G1’, surrendered over 47 guns ranging from AK47, General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), rifles, pistols, live cartridges and others.

Speaking at the event, Ayade expressed sadnesss that it took his administration a long time to bring the militants out of the creeks, adding that he would continue to ensure the provision of security for residents.

He said the group felt the ceding of the Bakassi Peninsula as unjust and unfair which did not follow due process or the ratification of the National Assembly.

“As a governor, my responsibility is to ensure the security of the state and as a father, my duty is to protect all the residents in the state.

“It is not acceptable for any citizen to take up arms irrespective of the value of the action. We want to thank the federal government and the Operation Delta Safe for this great achievement.

“I am aware of your crimes and challenges. The process of reintegrating you back into the society is quite complex. We have to take you through a process of training and we are going to admit you into amnesty through a ceremonial programme.

“While the ceding took place, the wellbeing of the people of Bakassi was not captured. There was a social disconnect between the people of Bakassi for proper resettlement and the need for federal government to ensure peace.

“This disagreement and lack of will to address these problems generated into this level of arms rebellion. As I welcome you home into the society, I pledge to keep to the content of the Memorandum of Understanding that we have reached,’’ he said.

The State Security Adviser, Ani Esin, said the group has over the years been protesting against what they regarded as injustice, neglect and marginalisation of the Bakassi people by the government.

NAN

