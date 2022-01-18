Over 10,000 for REEEA Alliance conference on renewable energy

No fewer than 10,000 than participants are expected at the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations Alliance (REEEA-Alliance’s) national conference on renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nigeria slated for between March 1st and 2nd in Abuja.

The two-day event, in a statement issued by Coordinator, Media, Publicity and Programmes for the conference, Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje in Abuja on Tuesday, said president

Muhammadu Buhari, would declare it open, while the Minister of Power Engr Abubakar Aliyu would deliver the keynote speech.

Other important dignitaries expected to address the conference , according to the statement, include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO); Hon. Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor; Dr. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations; Prof Akinwunmi Adeshina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB), among others.

“Like other developing countries, Nigeria remains committed to a net-zero future, especially given our vulnerability to the adverse effects; and REEEAA is an integral partner in promoting the solutions to these challenges. Already, a Conference Planning/Organizing Committee has been set up under the chairpersonship of Professor Magnus Onuoha, Vice Chairman of REEEA-A’s Steering Committee.

“The 2022 REEEA-A national conference shall:

i. bring to the front burner, the emerging issues of energy transition and optimizing the opportunities arising therefrom;

ii. represent Nigeria’s largest gathering of policy makers, researchers, manufacturers, investors, and consumers in the renewable energy and energy efficient sector.

“REEEA-A’s aim is to promote and strengthen renewable energy and energy efficient (RE/EE) technologies as well as innovation for sustainable development of Nigeria and beyond. Also partnering with the REEEA-Alliance is the German Solar Industry Association, BSW-Solar based in Berlin.

“This is fostered through a program run by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ) which focuses on partnership projects. Thus, the REEEA-Alliance prides itself as the foremost alliance of local professional Associations to promote the markets of renewable energies and energy efficiency in Nigeria.

“Given that Nigeria’s current energy poverty and access is still continuing to deteriorate, the center piece of the REEEA Alliance’s strategy focuses on bridging the capacity gaps regarding knowledge, technology and innovation in the RE/EE sector in Nigeria and thus, supports the Nigerian Government’s vision of inclusive growth and prosperity

“Over 10,000 participants are expected to attend through physical or virtual participation; and will be an opportunity for REEE-A stakeholders, sponsors and exhibitors to explore linkages and collaboration with the Nigerian government and her relevant agencies towards promoting clean and affordable energy so as to end energy poverty in the country.

“The 2022 REEEA-A national conference shall feature plenary sessions, breakouts, panelists, exhibitions, keynote speeches, papers presentations, opportunities to make new friends and reconnect with old ones; featuring of profiles of MDAs and Companies in the conference programme book and REEEAA website; ministerial tour of exhibitions, goodwill messages; and produce a communiqué.

“Issues to be discussed during during the conference

include Policy Implementation for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency sources in Nigeria; Climate Change Act and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficient investment opportunities; Youth and Energy Transition – Unlocking Opportunities; Financing Nigeria’s Energy Transition beyond 2030; Role of Gender in Achieving Energy Transition; and more”, the statement said.