Over 12m in 2021, 16m in 2022 to experience food crisis in Nigeria – Report

A Cadre Harmonisé (CH) report initiative by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in partnership with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), Action Against Hunger has revealed that about 12.1 million people in 2021 and about 16.9 million people across 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria are expected to be in a food crisis or worse between October to December 2021 and June and August 2022 respectively.

Others partners that worked on the report includes Oxfam, UNICEF, Famine Early Warning Systems Network, World Food Programme, Infection Prevention and Control, Save the Children.

The report said there is improvement in food consumption across most of the States, however, some LGAs in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe (North-east) which experience crisis food consumption status in the current period (October to December, 2021).

“In the projected period (June to August, 2022) food consumption is expected to slightly worsen due to possible reduction in household and market stocks and its attendant rise in food prices”, the report.

Furthermore, the report further revealed that during the current analysis period, most of the households in the analysed areas adopted crisis-level livelihood coping strategies.

“This is most common in the insurgency affected states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe; states experiencing the activities of bandits (Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna), and then Abia and Edo States.

“In the projected period, these areas would most likely resort to the use of deteriorating levels of crisis and/or emergency livelihood coping strategies which might lead to a severe depletion of livelihood assets, unless on-going humanitarian action is sustained (in the areas where they are already in operation) and sustainable intervention explored in the states (where no humanitarian operation exits)”, the report noted.

On nutrition, the report said the situation shows that the prevalence of global acute malnutrition for children under five years for most of the accessible areas of Borno and Yobe States is in the crisis phase, while those of Adamawa are in stress.

“In some inaccessible areas of Borno State, the prevalence of global acute malnutrition has reached very critical levels (Phase 4 and Phase 5). There was no acceptable nutrition data for the other states analysed.

“The concerning status of nutrition in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, and most critically in the inaccessible areas, calls for urgent attention to the knowledge-base of care-givers in the areas of dietetics and hygiene practices. Similarly, the drastic drop in household income due to the long-run impact of covid-19 and insecurity.