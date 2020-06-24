Over 13,000 applicants register for Osun Amotekun

Not less than 13,000 people have applied in the just concluded recruitment into the Western Nigeria Security Outfit in Osun state, Amotekun.



The applicants that have registered as at Wednesday when the online registration closed, according to findings, have reached 13,000.



The state government had directed recruitment of cadets and the portal was open.



This followed the directives of the Osun state government to the residents to apply for Amotekun corps cadets.



The deadline for application was earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19 but was extended to Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to enable other interested applicants apply for the job.



The Director General of the corps, Amitolu Shittu, confirmed that the number of applicants have reached 13,000 as at Wednesday.



He restarted his commitment towards making the Osun Amotekun corps a reference for other states in the Southwest.

