Over 1m HIV/AIDS patients receiving medical care from AHF – Official

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), a global AIDS initiative, has

said it has recorded over one million HIV/AIDS patients worldwide,

with about five hundred thousands from 13 countries in African nations

receiving care.

The organisation which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017 and now

operates in 41 countries, described the new record as “remarkable

milestone in its history.”

A statement yesterday in Abuja by the Advocacy and Marketing Manager

of AHF – Nigeria, Steve Aborisade, quoted the Managing Director,

Africa Bureau Chief for AHF, as saying that the continent crossed the

half-a-million patient in late September.

“As an expert in the delivery of HIV/AIDS medical care and an

influential advocate, we celebrate this achievement today and also vow

to continue to be at the forefront of efforts to control AIDS

globally.

‘‘The 1 million in care landmark achieved by AHF is a remarkable feat

and points to what is really possible with dedication and commitment

to wiping out AIDS in our society. I am happy with Nigeria’s

contribution to this achievement and I can say that we are further

motivated to achieve more and, we would achieve more with a redoubled

effort to work more collaboratively with government.

‘‘From the feedback we are getting, we are certain to achieve more,’’

said Dr Echey Ijezie, AHF – Nigeria Country Programme Director. ‘‘As a

Country Program, achieving AHF’s 20X20 target is dear to our minds,

and we have no doubt it is a feat we will soon celebrate,’’ he added.

In November 2013, AHF kicked off ‘20X20,’ a collective global advocacy

campaign to try to get 20 million people living with HIV or AIDS

worldwide in care and on treatment by the year 2020. At the time, AHF

made a commitment to getting one-million of those 20-million on

treatment by 2020—a historic benchmark passed this month—and a

commitment achieved two years earlier than 2020.\

