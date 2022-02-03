Over 20 rice milling coys exist in Jigawa/Kano – Official

The Chairman of the Mohammadu Buhari Support Group (MBSG) in Jigawa state, Comrade Musa Guri, said more than 20 new rice milling companies were established between 2015 to date within Kano/Jigawa states alone.

He said Nigeria had witnessed a rapid and tremendous Agricultural revolution as well as transformation between the period of seven years.

The Chairman who disclosed this to reporters Thursday said between Kano and Jigawa states alone, the developments achieved in agricultural sector is enormous.

According to him, agricultural sector alone is enough reason to tell Nigerians that Buhari’s administration is not a failure as many people tagged it.

“Nigerians always said that Buhari’s administration has failed in so many areas which is not true. All these are happening because the beneficiaries of the government are not talking about its achievements”, he explained.

He added that in Jigawa state alone, there were several agricultural developments spreading across the length and breath of the state including trimming of Typha grasses.

“There are irrigation projects, trimming of Hadejia/Jama’are Valey being carried out presently from Ringim down to Hadejia”, he emphasised.