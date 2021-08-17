Over 200 structures marked for demolition in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa state government has said more than 200 illegal structures in Lafia, the state capital have been marked for demolition.

The Managing Director Nasarawa state Urban Development Board (NUDB) Engr. Wada Yahaya disclosed this in a press briefing in Lafia Monday.

He said the move was in line with the agency’s mandate to check gross abuse of building guidelines by property owners in the state.

He said the board had given three notices to owners of the illegal structures to formalise their ownership and approval for those structures.

He then warned that owners of the existing structures must revalidate their documents to escape the demolition.

The MD said NUDB will assemble its team of mobile court officials during the board’s enforcement exercise where defaulters will be judged and awarded punitive measures accordingly.

He equally said that the roadside traders would be relocated to designated and approved markets even as illegal structures in those urban centres would also be clamped down.

“Illegal motor parks operating across the state will be clamped down. Buildings blocking water ways and obstructing movement of humans and their property will also be viewed seriously to pave the way for conducive environment,” he said.