Over 2,000 teachers, officials in 30 LGAs receive ‘Jolly Phonics’ training in Osun

Over 2,000 teachers and 50 officials across the 30 local government areas in Osun state recently benefitted from Teacher Professional Development initiative of the Governor Gbnoyega Oyetola’s administration.

The programme tailored at improving literacy of Osun State primary school children is a collaboratin between the Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the not-for-profit organisation, Universal Learning Solutions (ULS).

At inception, over 2,625 primary school teachers as well as 50 Officials are expected to benefit from the 3-day government specialist literacy teaching practices called ‘Jolly Phonics’ slated for 6 training centres across the state.

In a Press release issued by Universal Learning Solutions and dated 9th May, 2022, it was stated that the training was designed to equip teachers with the expertise and tools required to enable them transform, Primary 1, 2 & 3 pupils in Government Schools across the state.

In the statement, ULS Executive Director Mrs Naomi Foxcroft said: “Jolly Phonics is a fun and interactive teaching tool that uses the synthetic phonics literacy teaching methodology.

“Synthetic phonics is mandated or recommended by governments around the world because of the way that it quickly provides children with the skills needed to read and write. In its first year, we believe strongly that the Jolly Phonics literacy project in Osun state will move from strength to strength.

“The Osun State Jolly Phonics is a fantastic opportunity for all children in Osun State to benefit from the opportunity to learn to read and write.

“The project will therefore help increase equity and equal opportunities for all children in Osun State.” Mr Patrick Uzu, Nigeria Country Director at Universal Learning Solutions Initiative, highlighted the exceptional support and partnership offered by Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (OsunSUBEB) as being instrumental in the success of the project.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Osun SUBEB to train, resource and mentor its teachers in Jolly Phonics.

“This project gives the children of Osun State a brighter future. Our sincere thanks and appreciation go to the Executive Chairman, Osun SUBEB, Hon. Israel Ajibola Famurewa and his team who have handled the training very professionallyAdditionally, Universal Learning Solutions’ Executive Director, Mrs Naomi Foxcroft, praised the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for its continued support for the adoption of Jolly Phonics in government schools across Nigeria;

“UBEC have really recognised the tremendous impact that Jolly Phonics has been having on literacy levels in Nigeria’s government schools and have taken it on as one of their flagship programmes.

“This has helped us to initiate new projects across the country. Jolly Phonics is now being taught in all 36 states, and FCT.

“This is truly amazing and will help to improve the reading and writing abilities of millions of children in the years ahead.”

