Over 25,000 Kwankwaso supporters dump PDP for APC

No fewer than 25,000 members of the Kwankwasiyya movement and supporters of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two-time presidential aspirant dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) but has witnessed steady decline in the numbers of his cult-like followership who seem to disfavor his defection from the ruling party.

The decampees were drawn from Kano South senatorial district and were received by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday.

The Governor also presented flags to all candidates contesting for seats in the House of Representatives and state assembly in the 2019 general elections.

The new members said they were in Rano Local Government Area to witness the formal presentation of flags to Senator Kabiru Gaya and other candidates from Kano South.

The Governor said, “President Muhammadu Buhari’s unrelenting efforts in developing our dear country from all fronts, particularly in the areas he (Buhari) identified as his priorities, security, economy and employment, are platforms to give us more courage for 2019.

“Nigeria has no any other serious candidate than President Muhammadu Buhari. We believe in his honesty, integrity, accountability and transparency attributes.

“That is why his good work as our President goes across the nation. Without considering any ethnic, religious or sectional lines, he is a true patriotic democrat and a sincere Nigerian.”

The Governor called on the party faithful to work towards President Muhammadu Buhari re-election in 2019.

