Over 30 illegal loan coys frozen in Nigeria , 30 more detected – FCCPC

The federal government through the office of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC) has revealed that it has frozen the bank accounts of over 30 illegal loan companies operating in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera, who stated this on Tuesday in Abuja explained that between the time they raided and now, they have discovered additional 30 accounts and all have been frozen and they will continue to freeze as they discover them.

According to him, the Enforcement Team is made up of the FCCPC, Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

In his words “Giving an update on the issue, Irukera said the Commission has ordered Google LLC (Play Store) and Apple Inc. (App Store) to enforce the withdrawal of certain applications belonging to illegal online banks operating in Nigeria.

“The day we conducted the raid, we have some limited information about the bank accounts that some of the loan companies operated.

“All the bank accounts that were provided were immediately blocked but these companies operate multiple bank accounts with multiple names,” he said .