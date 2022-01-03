Over 500 APC supporters meet over Bindow’s 2023 political ambition





Some loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state have met and discussed readiness and unwavering support for the party.

The over 500 supporters, including former Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow’s aides, commissioners, and those who believe in his political philosophy, reiterated their passion to support him again if he wishes to vie for any political position.

The group, who are like minds, sharing good thoughts of the immediate past governor, took turns to describe the former governor as the best that ever happened to Adamawa state.

Sharing his thoughts on the present administration, Hon. Julius Kadala, a former commissioner for education, said if APC takes a wise decision, Bindow is the best for the party to easily gain ground to defeat the incumbent PDP government in the state.

He described rumours of Bindow’s defection to PDP as the only weapon of lies the opposition is using to get attention from people who do not know who Bindow is and what the party stands for.

“Let me make this fact known to the world that our principal has never contemplated leaving APC for PDP. He is an APC die-hard man and even among a strategic group at the national level working for the success of APC to retain power in 2023 after President Muhammadu Buhari,” Kadala said.

In his submission, former commissioner for finance, Alhaji Mahmud Sali, criticised the performance of PDP government, saying, “Constructing the so-called flyover is not up to what Bindow did in his one year in office.”

He encouraged the cheering supporters to remain calm in APC as the party that will still meet the needs of Adamawa people with Bindow.

The meeting was intended to rob minds and consult widely among party stakeholders for Bindow’s return as governor of Adamawa state in 2023.

Isah Barima, another former commissioner during Bindow’s government called on APC at both state and national levels to consider Bindow as a winning candidate if he can be supported as a consensus candidate.

“For me, it’s only Bindow that has all that it takes to win the election. I call on all stakeholders, supporters, and other aspirants to unite for this purpose in the interest of our party,” Isah said.