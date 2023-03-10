Over 500 patients benefit from free eye treatment in Kogi central

Over 500 people with various eye challenges have benefited from a free eye screening and treatment sponsored by the member representing Okene/Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituency, Tijani Damisa Yusuf.

The two-day free eye screening and treatment which ended Friday was organised by HAYOK Medicare Limited in collaboration with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja held at Okengwe community in Okene local government area of Kogi state.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Dr. Suleiman Ibrahim of FMC, Lokoja, described the eye as “a delicate organ of the body that requires periodic check-ups in order to ensure that it does not develop problems.”

He charged the patients on the proper use of the drugs that were dispensed to them free-of-charge in order to cure their eye problems.

In his remarks, the representative of HAYOK Medicare Limited, Augustine Innocent Onotu, disclosed that over 200 eye glasses and drugs had be given to patients during the exercise and charged them to utilise them according to the doctor’s directives.

The sponsor of the programme, Tijani Damisa Yusuf, in his brief speech, expressed happiness over the success of the exercise and promised to do more in order to alleviate the sufferings of his people “who do not have the financial strength to access quality health care.”

The lawmaker, who was represented by Adams Ibrahim Kadoka, thanked the people of his constituency for voting massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the presidential and national assembly elections.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, the district head of Okengwe community, Alhaji Salawu Sadiku, thanked the sponsor of the free medical outreach and expressed optimism that the programme “will help the people with various forms of eye sight challenges.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

