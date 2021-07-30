Over 52, 000​ PDP, APGA members join APC in Taraba

No fewer than 52, 000 card carrying members of the Taraba state chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)​ on Thursday decamped to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The​ PDP and APGA decampees are from Ib, Donga, Takum, Ussa and Wukari local government areas of the state.

The member board of trustees APC, Professor Dalhatu Sangari, while receiving the decampees​ assured them​ of transparency and equal treatment in their new party.

He​ expressed optimism that the party would reposition the state for growth and development.

He added that the reason why over 52, 000 defected at a time from the PDP and APGA to APC was because they have seen the future in the party.

He explained that the PDP was already a dead party, stressing that no right thinking party member would love to remain in PDP.

Also, the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Taraba state,​ General Adamu Tubase Ibrahim Rtd.​ who also defected to the central ruling APC said since late mama Taraba, Senator Aish Jummai Alhassan, left the party,​ he became the leader of the party.

He noted that​ he has since then acquired Senator Aisha’s structure​ and decamped alongside with them to the APC.

He further highlighted that their​ decision to defect to APC was informed by the desire to key into the viable agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.