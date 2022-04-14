Over 6 million Pilgrims prays at Prophet’s Mosque in first ten days of Ramadan

The Saudi Arabia General Presidency’s for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced that the Prophet’s Mosque received more than 6,398,502 visitors for visiting and praying during the first ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan.

This is in addition to more than 132,345 worshipers who were able to pray inside Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah.

The Presidency attaches great importance to serve the guests of the Prophet’s Mosque with Zamzam water as part of the system of services being provided to them.

It distributed more than 1,285,543 bottles of Zamzam water to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, and provided more than 1,299,510 equipped and packaged meals to the fasting people



.

This the Presidency did within its keenness to provide comfort for visitors and worshipers to contribute to the development of the system of services being provided to achieve the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership. — SPA