Over 70 Kogi youth trained on digital ICT

Over 70 youth across Kogi central senatorial district have been trained in digital Information Communication Technology (I.C.T) programme facilitated by Senator Yakubu Oseni representing the district.

The programme which was five days knowledge acquisition on ICT marketing was organized by the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy in collaboration with

WEAL Moor Services Limited was held in Okene, Kogi state.

Speaking at the end of the training programme, Wednesday, the coordinator of the training programme, Idris Farouq of WEAL Moor Services Ltd, explained that the essence of the programme is to ensure that participants (cooperators) adjust to global changes in the approach to doing business, as occasioned by Information Communication Technology.

The programme coordinator stressed that since studies have suggested that innovation and technology are the main indicators of improved sales and economic growth realisation in developed countries, business enterprises and their owners should acquire/adopt skills that can help them compete with other businesses and put their products on the global market.

He further disclosed that participants were trained on various I.C.T tools, their uses, their advantages/disadvantages and problems peculiar to I.C.T use for marketing in Nigeria.

Speaking on the 5-days skill acquisition programme, Mr. Otobo Christopher of the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, Abuja, said that the essence of the programme is to bring digital marketing initiative to the grass root.

He commended Senator Yakubu Oseni for facilitating the programme and empowering participants with starter packs that included cash and laptops.