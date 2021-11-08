Over 7000 people expected at ‘Uncommon Praise’- Organisers

Over 7000 worshipers are expected to attend a praise and worship service tagged, “Uncommon Praise” with gospel artistes like Mercy Chinwo, Solomon Lange and Chris Morgan, among other gospel artistes are expected to minister.

The event which is organized by the Flock of God Community of the Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, will also have other gospel artistes like Eben , Ema Onyx, Sam Shaibu, David Opera performing.

Speaking while briefing the press, the co-chair of the committee for the event, Francis Ogbu, revealed that the reason for the annual event, which was first organized in 2019, was to bring together Christians, no matter their denomination, to praise God in a very uncommon way.

Ogbu added that the event which will be held on November 26, at the Chida Hotel, Abuja, will be an all-night event, starting from 6pm to 6am.

He also stated that the event will also be an avenue for Christians to present the country into God’s hands to change the fortune of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Explaining further, the Chairman, Prayer team, Andrew Abah, added that the Uncommon Praise was conceived to bring to Abuja people an event that will be attended by all Christians as it is done in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Also speaking, Chair, Fundraising Committee, Ulonna Inyama, revealed that that the event will be a tripartite one where they will be evangelizing, praising God and sharing the joy they had found as Christians.

She added that about N25m was budgeted for the event and revealed that buses will be stationed in all parts of Abuja to bring people to the event and take them back at the end of the event.

The Chairperson, Legal and Media Committee, also explained that the event was also a platform aimed at bringing up new gospel artistes to perform with already established ones.

“A lot of Catholics leave the Catholic Church because they feel that the church does not promote the ministry of Singing. Some of the well-known gospel artistes were once Catholics. So, we want to promote a platform for these young ones,” she said.