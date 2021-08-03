Over 8m subscribers dump MTN, others for ‘illegal’ providers

More data subscribers are dumping leading GSM providers, MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile over what telecom experts attributed to leaner income, high pricing, service quality and the presence of alternative Internet Service Providers (ISP).

According to data sourced from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, the four GSM operators lost over 8 million data subscribers between March 2021 and May 2021.

Breakdown shows that the four major internet providers lost 1.27 million data subscribers in May 2021, compared to the 3.17 million they lost in April 2021 and the 3.55 million subscribers lost in March 2021.

The total number of mobile subscribers of the four major telecommunications outfits dropped from 141.41 million as of April to 140.13 million by the end of May 2021. The data subscriber base in Nigeria has been on a persistent downturn since the NIN-SIM ban.

Airtel lost a total of 2.84 million data subscribers within the period of review, as its data subscribers dropped from 38,956,026 recorded as of the beginning of March to 36,120,443 by the end of May 2021.

Airtel had a total mobile subscriber base of 51.43 million as of February 2021, but had dropped to 50.03 million at the end of May 2021.