Over-speeding responsible for 50 percent road crashes in Zamfara-FRSC boss

The Sector Commandant, Federal Road Safety Corps, Zamfara State command, Malam Iro Danladi, has said that over-speeding and over -loading contribute to over 50 percent of road crashes in the state in the year 2021.

The sector commandant made this known at the 2021 Ember Month Campaign Flag-off, held at National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) conference hall, in Gusau the state capital Saturday.

According to him, the theme of this year’s ember month campaign drive is “to maintain safe speed, avoid night traveling and enjoy journey road experience”.

“During the year under review, the FRSC Zamfara State command under my watch observed that 50 percent of the road accidents was occurred in the state do to over speeding, overloading and night traveling particularly among commercial drivers,” he said.

He explained that during the year under review, the command had recorded about 30 percent reduction of road crashes in the state, urging travelers’ particularly commercial drivers to avoid over-speeding, over -loading and traveling in the night for their safety.

He said, “We must call the attention of motorist’s especially commercial ones who are usually coming to Zamfara or going out of the state to desist from over-speeding, over-loading and traveling in the night considering the security situation in the North-west.”

The FRSC boss maintained that the command will remain committed to continue working with other security agencies such as military, police, NSCDC and NDLEA in the current fight against insecurity challenges facing the state.

“We shall strive to continue enlightening drivers particularly commercial ones on the significance of safety driving and danger of over speeding and overloading while driving considering the fact that the year 2021 is coming to an end with a lot of festivities such as Edl-el Maulud and Christmas, new year among others”. He added

He commended Zamfara state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for the construction of some roads and unflinching support given to his command in its efforts to ensure safety among motorists in the state.

In his remarks, the Zamfara state chairman of NURTW, Alhaji Hamisu Habibu Kasuwar Daji, promised to work hand in hand with FRSC Zamfara State command to educate its members on safety driving.