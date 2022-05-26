Owerri 2023: Cede senatorial slot to Mbaitoli area, APC chieftain begs Uzodimma

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, Kingsley Ononuju, has pleaded with the governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to cede the Owerri Senatorial ticket (otherwise known as Imo East Senatorial seat) of the party to Mbaitoli local government area.

The Senatorial seat happens to be the largest in the state and the most populous.

Ononuju expressed his unwavering support to the governor and his ability to pilot the affairs of the state, adding that it was the view of the people who vowed to ensure that the party emerge victorious in future elections.

He said: “Without doubt, Mbaitoli, nay, Mbaike as a constituency has the highest number of votes in Nigeria and given what the constituency brings to the table as a swing geopolitical area that determines who wins in every election, it should be given commensurate recognition and favourable treatment.

“But such is not the case as the federal constituency and particularly, Mbaitoli local government area does not receive fair treatment and commensurate reward for the role she plays in determining the outcome of any election in the state and Nigeria.”

He lamented that since 1999, it had been only the late Distinguished Senator Ama Iwuagwu, a great son of Mbaitoli, that was given the chance to run for the Senate seat of Owerri zone, which he won. But his representation was cut short due to his untimely death.

