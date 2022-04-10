Owerri Zone 2023: I’m not afraid of consensus – Akeredolu 

First Lady of Ondo state, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has sounded it loud and clear that she will not be afraid if her party, the All Progressives Congress ( APC) decides to pick its Owerri Zone (Imo East) senatorial flag bearer through the consensus method rather than the usual direct or indirect methods.

The Emeabiam Imo state born care-giver, who is married to the former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and now the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN),made this known to newsmen in Owerri, while declaring her interest to contest the forth coming Owerri Zone Senate.

Mrs Akeredolu, who described herself as a “good party person”, said any system adopted by the party to pick its flag bearer would be accepted by her, adding that her interest was to go to the Red Chambers and change the narratives of Owerri people.

She said she had realised that attention was not being paid to the development of human beings and that this was the reason the progress of not only the zone but the country was being stalled, adding that attention should be paid to food, shelter and clothing because the salaries of citizens were not enough to cater for the essentials of life, unlike what was obtainable in other climes where life is cheap.

“In other climes, even when you don’t have money, they give you stipend and if you don’t have house, they give you shelter,” she maintained.