Own, protect public infrastructure, FCT state minister, Adesina counsel residents

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Thursday, paid a surprise visit to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, where she inspected the multi-purpose hall under construction and reassured of support to endure completion of the project.

The minister, who was accompanied on the inspection by the Special Adviser (SSA) to the President, Femi Adesina, who was also at the Council, noted that the hall has been on tender following due process for its completion by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The minister explained that the visit was to see how the council was faring and commend the union and the journalists on the role the media has been playing in democratic governance and solicited for continued support to the FCTA administration in policy and governance.

She called on journalists to promote the concept of developmental journalism and galvanise the public to key into government policies to advance the FCT, promote good governance and responsible citizenry.

She stated that the FCT administration was open to constructive criticism and engagement that would better the city, just as she assured on the continued commitment of the FCTA to developmental journalism through conducive environment such as the recent award of contract for the upgrading of the NUJ FCT Multipurpose Hall.

According to her, all residents had a responsibility to boost the development of the city for their comfort and it’s aesthetics as well as in the area of security and protection of public infrastructure.

She said residents must own the city and ensure that infrastructure was protected to serve the public, noting that it would be a drawback for any person or group to destroy already deployed infrastructure because the city would be in a vicious circle of building one infrastructure all over again.

Also speaking, the Presidential aide commended the minister, noting that the visit was instructive as it would motivate journalists to see themselves as partners in developmental governance.

Adesina also noted that protecting public infrastructure saves government scarce resources that could be deployed for other public good other than repeating investments.