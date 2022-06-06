Owo church attack: NNPP urges security agents to arrest perpetrators, sponsors  



The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has called on the security agents in the country to quickly arrest the terrorists and their sponsors of the Owo Catholic Church attack and make them face the full weight of the law.



In a statement on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, the party said, “to kill dozens of worshippers and several others wounded inside a Church service is the height of insanity and wickedness.”



The statement further said, “The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is shocked over the massacre of innocent Church worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo state on Sunday 5th June 2022. It is barbaric, despicable and sacrilege of the worst order.

“To kill dozens of worshippers and several others wounded inside a Church service is the height of insanity and wickedness.

“The party calls on security agents to quickly arrest these terrorists and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law.

“Security agents should sit up and take their constitutional duties seriously particularly this general election season bearing in mind that security and welfare of the people are the primary purpose of government as enshrined in Section 14(2)b of the 1999 constitution as amended.



“NNPP shares the grief of the families of the dead and pray for speedy recovery of the wounded in this gruesome attack against the fatherland.



“The party also condemns the killing and setting ablaze of a young vigilante in Abuja last Saturday over allegation of blasphemy without recourse to due process of the law. The danger in mob action is that innocent people could be killed on frivolous, spurious and unfounded allegations. Nigeria is governed by rule of law, not rule of might.



“Indeed, the state of the nation is bad. Nigerians desire dividends of democracy not carnage. A new Nigeria is possible with the New Nigeria People’s Party. Together, we shall make it happen and enthrone genuine democracy and better life for all citizens”.

