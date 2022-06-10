Owo Church killings a declaration of war on Yorubaland – Afenifere

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere on Friday raised the alarm that last Sunday’s killing in Owo was a declaration of war on Yorubaland.

Afenifere raised the alarm in a statement issued in Ibadan by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, on the visit of the Afenifere delegation to Owo, Ondo state, on Thursday to commiserate with the people of the town.

According to the statement, Afenifere’s acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who led the delegation, stressed that those behind the killings wanted to lure Yorubaland out and use it as an excuse to unleash terror on it.

“The Owo attack was a declaration of war on Yorubaland. They wanted to lure us out and use it as an excuse to unleash terror on our land. They will fail woefully,” the statement partly read.

The Afenifere leader stressed that the last Sunday killings in Owo would have been averted if there was state police or that the Amotekun Corps was allowed to carry weapons.

He said if such things were in place, the terrorists’ planned attack would have been detected before it was carried out, adding that “there will be no going back in Afenifere’s call for the immediate establishment of State Police.

According to him, the States Security Network, Amotekun, should, in the meantime, be allowed to carry weapons “so that the people of Western Nigeria can better be protected.”

While commiserating with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye II, the Afenifere leader charged him to brace up for the protection of his people and as well enlist the support of his fellow Oba in Yorubaland in confronting the war-like situation.

The statement added that the Afenifere delegation also visited the church to donate N1.5 million to it and the victims of the attack during which Pa Adebanjo totally condemned the attack.

Receiving the Afenifere delegation, Rev. Fr. Vincent Anadi, expressed appreciation for the visit and for the financial support.

The Afenifere delegation was consisted of the Deputy Leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Oba Olu Falae; former Ogun state Deputy Governor, Senator Gbenga Kaka; Secretary General of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseni; the Ondo state chapter secretary, Chief Korede Duyile, and Otunba Tunji Alapinni, a retired Inspector General of Police.

Others were Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo; Chief Tokunbo Ajasin; Mrs. Nike Olujembola; Otunba Femi Arowosola; Mr. Elias Matimini; Prince Adebanjo Edema; Chief Bayo Fajemilua; Barrister Dele Farotimi; Mr. Amusa Adebisi; Dr F. Agboola; Mr. Saheed Adewole, and Mr Wasiu Jimoh Ayanwale.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

