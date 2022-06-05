Owo church killings, declaration of war against Yoruba – Akintoye

Leader of apex body for Yoruba Self-Determination and Self-Preservation Movement, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), Professor Banji Akintoye, Sunday condemned the early morning gunmen attack on a Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo, leaving scores of people dead.

Professor Akintoye in a statement, through the communications secretary of IOOW, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, described the gunmen attack on the Catholic Church in Owo as a declaration of war against Yoruba people.

The Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide leader charged Gov, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to declare an emergency against the activities of Fulani herdsmen in Ondo state with immediate effect.

Professor Akintoye said the alleged effrontery of the gunmen “needs to be frankly and courageously confronted so as to prove to their sponsors that the Yoruba people can never be intimidated or subjugated.

“To permanently solve the Fulani herdsmen’s quagmire, the Yoruba people need to negotiate their exit from the union of Nigeria without further delay.

“We have stated it very expressly that the Yoruba people need to negotiate their exit from Nigeria as a matter of urgency but our partisan political actors in Yoruba land never took us serious. We warned them that there’s fire on the mountain, but we were mocked because of their personal aggrandisement”, he said.

Professor Akintoye added: “Today, we have all been encircled, most especially, in Lagos. For herdsmen to have the effrontery of bombarding a church in Yoruba land and to kill about 85 people shows that we are now in a realistic danger.”

