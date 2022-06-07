Owo: Cleric urges governors to tackle porous borders in South-west   

The founder and spiritual head of Shafaudeen in Islam Worldwide, Prof Sabit Ariyo Olagoke, Tuesday, called on the South west state governors to address the issue of porous borders in the region.

The Islamic cleric in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan tasked the governors to focus more on how to tighten security of their domains through coordinated collaboration with neighbouring states.

He said the time has come for the governor’s to rise up to the task of securing the lives and properties of people and residents in the entire region, adding that local security operators should be adequately empowered to face the challenges.

Professor Olagoke stated that the suspected bandits might not be religious nor society friendly but just hide under the umbrella of religion or political vendetta to perpetuate their deadly and nefarious act, hence “the need to mend our fences.”

He said a situation whereby everybody is coming from everywhere unhindered into this region is worrisome while also blaming our porous borders as a major source of concerns that governors need to urgently work on.

Professor Olagoke added: “It is high time our governors went after those who disguise as Okada riders, commercial motor operators but are gun carriers, peddlers.

“They are in our midst already, but with governors’ resolve, they can be sent back to where they came from, to be able to have effective control of the security. The evil these strangers do in our midst is becoming too much to bear. Our leaders should, therefore, rise up now to this challenge before they wipe everybody off.”

Professor Olagoke while commiserating with the Ondo state government and the families of the affected people of the state over the incident, prayed to God for the repose of the souls of the unfortunate casualties.

