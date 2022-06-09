Owo: FOMWAN calls for arrest, prosecution of worshiper’s killers

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has called for the arrest of killers of parishioners at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, urging the federal government to equally prosecute the culprits using the instrumentality of the laws of the land.

The Muslim women group went further by describing the wanton killing of the innocent mothers and children as heinous, barbaric, and disgusting.

FOMWAN’s message is contained in a press statement signed by the National Amirah, Hajia Rafiah Sanni and made available to Blueprint by the Chairperson National Publications of the Association, Hajia Biliqees OladimejI, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

In the statement, FOMWAN wonders what will make a right-thinking person born of a woman to have the courage of taking the lives of fellow human beings.

It reads partly: “We join right-thinking Nigerians to condemn the attack which has subjected the victims’ families to extremely painful experiences, depression, and loneliness which may remain forever.

“We therefore appeal to the security agencies to intensify their efforts in finding the terrorists who murdered the innocent people.”

While commiserating with the people and government of Ondo State, the group further appealed to Government at all levels and security agencies to ensure adequate protection of lives of Nigerians.

“The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria beseech Almighty Allah to grant all dead victims eternal rest and Grant the families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.” the statement added.

