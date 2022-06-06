Owo Killings: Sacrilegious attack  from enemies of Nigeria – Omo – Agege 





Last Sunday’s dastardly attack on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo may be a calculated attempt to provoke massive crisis in Nigeria and all security agencies must work together in investigating it, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said.

Reacting to the sad incident through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy Senate President noted Ondo State Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu’s suspicions that the assailants could be foreign trained anarchists, adding that the investigators must spread their tentacles beyond Nigeria in order to bring them and their facilitators to justice.

“I commiserate deeply with His Excellency, Governor Akeredolu, the Catholic Church, families of innocent victims and the entire citizens of Ondo State over this unprecedented gruesome attack aimed towards shattering the peace of Nigeria.

“There is much more to the attack than what many can immediately see or understand; therefore, I join other well-meaning people in pleading that no one should contemplate reprisal attacks that will only affect innocent persons.

“If the aim of these terrorists and anarchists is to set us against one another across Nigeria, we must collectively remain firm in rejecting their nudging towards violence against one another.

“My deepest condolences to the traditional ruler, Chiefs, the people of Owo and families of all those affected during the criminal incident. May God and the hard work of our security agencies unmask the perpetrators of evil and all those associated with them”, he said .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

