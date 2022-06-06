Owo killings: Sweep terrorism out of Yorubaland, leaders tell governors 

Leaders of Though in Yorubaland, Monday, charged governors of the South-west states to embark on “operation sweep terrorism out of Yorubaland.”

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan and jointly signed by Otunba Deji Osibogun and Yomi Bolarinwa, the Yoruba leaders condemned the gunmen attack and killings in a Church in Owo, Sunday.

The Leaders of Thought in Yorubaland told the Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, to lead in the operation, being the latest victim.

“Governors of South-west states should immediately embark on an “Operation sweep terrorism out of Yorubaland. Governor Akeredolu as chairman South West Governors Forum should lead, being the latest victim.

“The leaders of Yorubaland are worried and wondering about the inability of the Security agencies to nip all of these insecurity occurrences in the bud, and cannot believe why many of these herders who are Fulani terrorists (whether real or disguised), have never been apprehended or prosecuted.

“Hence, the operation must not stop at their arrests, but must also proceed towards the diligent prosecution of their cases which ordinarily attracts death penalty for their murderous activities,” he said.

