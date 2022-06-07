Owo massacre: Senate’s spokesman calls for State Police 

Senate spokesman, Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru (APC Osun Central), Monday in Abuja, reiterated the call for State Police for effective security at the grassroots in Nigeria.

Senator Basiru stated this in a personally signed statement in reaction to killings that took place in a Catholic Church in Owo town Ondo state on Sunday.

Basiru in the statement titled: ” Blood bath in the Church : A Need for State Police, ” said the attack was reprehensible and totally condemnable; whichever way one looks at it or whatever is the motive of the aggressors.

He said: “Why on earth would anyone or group think of attacking innocent worshippers with explosives and also rain bullets on them can only be left to imagination.

“The gory pictures emanating from the site is horrific, horrendous and nightmarish. It is unbelievable that this crime could be perpetrated by normal humans.

“This act must be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators be made to face the full wrath of the law. It is an inhumane act that must not be allowed to go without fishing out the criminals and also punishing them.

“Our government cannot continue to treat issue of National Security like a matter of politics. There is need for immediate decentralisation of the police structures with the establishment of State Police.

“We cannot continue the blame game over insecurity in our states when the security apparatus are controlled by federal authorities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

