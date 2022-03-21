Owo/Ose federal constituency: I won’t contest in 2023 – Obanoyen

The People’s Democratic Party candidate (PDP) for Owo/

Ose Federal Constituency at the 2019 general election, Architect Sadiq Obanoyen, has said he will not contest the 2023 election.

In a press statement he personally signed, made avaliable to newsmen, Obanoyen stated that after consultations with his family, friends and stakeholders, he has decided to shelve the idea of presenting himself for the 2023 election of his party and the general election for personal reasons.

He said not contesting the election does not mean he is leaving PDP, but that it will give him the opportunity to support whosoever wins the party ticket to contest the general election.

He called on party faithful in Owo/Ode constituency to continue to support the party at all levels of elections in the local, state and national.

“It is imperative for me to acknowledge again the incredible support that I received from you all in the build up to and in the 2019 general elections.

“You made a profound statement with your votes in the primary elections that threw me up as the candidate and the standard bearer of our great party.

“Against all avoidable internal obstacles, you demonstrated with huge potency and unqualified support your strong will power. You ultimately expressed your desire and preference for our party, PDP, in the general elections of that year.

“Thank you all for that display of character and resilience,” he said.

“Our courageous outing in the two elections no doubt amplified your trust and re-emphasised your confidence in me and in our collective ability to stand firm and strong in the face of threat, brute force intimidation and harassment.

“You would also recall the eventual manipulation of the outcome of that election by the conscienceless powers that be.

“That notwithstanding, your efforts remained a huge feat, our leadership in its majority was able to subsume and collapse its personal interests for the realisation of our common corporate political goal.

“What needs to be done, going forward is to come together, learning from the past while accepting its errors, we must leverage on our strength and capitalise on the abysmal performance and complete failure of the ruling APC to unleash our political potentials to convince Nigerians that as a party, we can make a difference.

“After our intensive and extensive consultations with many of you, all- stakeholders- including friends, family members and associates, it has become expedient and strategic to beat a retreat and make a detour on the 2023 Owo/Ose House of Representatives race. This action would enable me to consolidate ongoing tasks and engagements which requires my utmost attention and practical intervention.

“It would also grant me the rare privilege to assist the party while operating from the other side of the table.

“The synthesis of these thesis and antithesis would help ultimately as we investigate and navigate into the near future. I am therefore, obliged to inform you that I am not running but moving on.

“In taking this decision, I ask for the understanding of our party leaders, teaming supporters and members who would ordinarily feel disappointed by our action at this time. For us, it is taking in the interest of the greater majority of our people.

“The task ahead is enormous but achievable, we must rise up to be counted as we make sacrifices, let us derive passion in our conviction that Nigeria, and indeed Nigerians are looking up to us and our party to rescue and rebuild our nation.

“And with God on our side, let all resolve to work harder, shelve mundane pursuits of immediate gains while we ceaselessly engage to deliver the greater Nigeria of our dream.

“Our focus must therefore remain very clear. Our commitment should remain solid, undiluted and non-negotiable.

“Finally, I hope to line up to be counted behind our candidates so as to win the forthcoming general election in our federal constituency, Senatorial district and in Nigeria at the ward, local and general elections”, he said.