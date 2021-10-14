Owo Prince docked over N35.5m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned one Toluwalade John Olateru Olagbegi before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court One sitting in Ibadan on one count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence to the tune N35,500m.

A press statement by EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Wednesday in Abuja, said the Owo Prince, who resides at Bodija, allegedly collected the sum from the complainant on the pretext of trading in forex.

He said the charge read: “That you, Toluwalade John Olateru-Olagbegi on or about March 4, 2021, at Ibadan within the Ibadan Judicial Division of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N35,500 million from one Julius Olorunsogo Alase, a Nigeria Businessman, on behalf of Lusan Royal Trading by pretending it was part payment of cost of an inflow of $one million only you claimed to have secured for him; which representations you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.”

He said yhe defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Justice Agomoh thereafter ordered the remand of the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Agodi and adjourned the case till October 25, 2021, for hearing of the bail application and November 15, 2021, for commencement of trial.