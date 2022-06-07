Owo terror attack: Diri condoles with victims’ families



Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has extended condolences to families of victims of the Sunday’s terrorists attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, in Ondo state.

Governor Diri also condoled with his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, and condemned the attack on the worshippers as “callous and extremely wicked.”

The Bayelsa governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, Monday, urged the federal government to spare no effort in unraveling the attackers and ensuring they are brought to justice.

He said: “This is another callous and mindless attack on defenceless worshippers. It is of more concern as the perpetrators of the dastardly act went into the temple of worship to desecrate it.

“All lovers of peace and our country must stand with the victims and families to condemn this very despicable act. I urge the Federal Government and the security agencies to spare no effort in tracking down the perpetrators and ensure that they face the wrath of the law.

“We mourn with families of the victims and pray that the Lord comforts them in this moment of grief. No word is soothing enough to succour them except the solace of the Lord.

“I also commiserate with my brother-governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, over this deeply sad incident. An attack on one in any part of the country is an attack on all of us that love the peace and unity of Nigeria.”

Diri, who equally condoled with the Catholic Church, said the culprits will face the wrath of God.

